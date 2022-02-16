Kalamazoo Symphony to perform ‘E.T.’ live

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra (KSO) will continue its movie series with an award-winning classic.

The orchestra will show the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb 18, at Miller Auditorium, 2200 Auditorium Drive in Kalamazoo.

The 1982 movie follows the story of a lost alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott. The orchestra, conducted by KSO Resident Conductor Daniel Brier, will perform the score live as the movie plays.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It received nine nominations at the 55th Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing. It also won five Saturn Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

The KSO movie series previously included fan favorites such as “Star Wars.”

Tickets and more information is available here.