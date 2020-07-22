Kellogg’s brings back Cheez-It and Wine box

Kellogg’s Cheez-It and Wine box is back in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.

This year’s limited-edition box offers a brand-new combination: Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé.

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair well with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine Rosé, all in one package.

Kellogg’s said the pairing is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends.

“Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing,” said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. “White Cheddar is a longstanding favorite of Cheez-It fans, and what better match than light, refreshing rosé?”

Added Hal Landvoigt, winemaker for House Wine: “We’ve seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar.”

Limited-edition Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday while supplies last.

More details on the partnership are at CheezIt.com and OriginalHouseWine.com.