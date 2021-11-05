JW Marriott’s Domes on the Dek reopen

After a successful winter season last year, the Domes on the Dek at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids reopened today for reservations.

The metal-framed, plastic-covered domes at the hotel on 235 Louis St. NW in Grand Rapids can seat up to six people per party and are sanitized between seatings.

Guests can order from the Margaux on the Dek menus or choose from experiences unique to the domes, including:

Baby It’s Cold Outside: A bottle of champagne, seafood tower, two entrées and one bottle of wine for a romantic date night

The Family Experience: Interactive cookie decorating kits, a hot chocolate bar and a family-style meal

Jdub and Chill: A customized mini bar stocked with a selection of beer, signature cocktails, two bottles of wine and shareable dishes

The Domes on the Dek come with electric heaters to keep guests warm and portable Bluetooth speakers to create a winter vibe.

Reservations can be made here.

Hours are 5-10 p.m. daily, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for brunch Saturday-Sunday.