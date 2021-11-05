Modales Winery to host Nouveau Celebration

A Fennville winery will mark the end of the grape harvest season with a special celebration.

Modales Winery & Vineyard said Thursday, Nov. 4, it is creating what it plans to make an annual Nouveau Celebration, and the first iteration will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at the winery, at 2128 62nd St. in Fennville.

In the spirit of the French Beaujolais Nouveau Day — the holiday on which the first wine of the season is released — Modales’ Nouveau Celebration will mark the first release of the new vintage and the end of grape harvest season.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host our first-ever Nouveau Celebration at Modales Winery, since last year’s celebration was put on hold due to COVID-19,” said Andrew Backlin, winemaker at Modales. “We hope our guests will enjoy the opportunity to sample our wine in the same fun, celebratory style as the French tradition. This is another step in bolstering Modales as a key player in cool-climate native fermentation winemaking.”

The Modales tasting room will be closed for regular service to accommodate guests of the ticketed event, which will be open to the public.

The celebration will include a choice of four 2-ounce wine samples, one glass of 2021 Nouveau, a French-inspired catered buffet and cassoulet, a silent auction and toasty fall bonfires all around the property. Djangophonique, a Django Rinehart-influenced Parisian-style quartet, will perform jazz music at the event.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and $25 for Modales Wine Club members. Advance tickets are available at modaleswines.com.