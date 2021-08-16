Hudsonville Ice Cream rolls out limited-edition fall flavor

Hudsonville Ice Cream is calling all apple lovers with its latest limited-edition fall flavor.

The Holland-based creamery released Baked Apple Crisp, which features apple pie-flavored ice cream packed with chunks of granny smith apples, crispy, crunchy oat clusters and a dulce de leche swirl.

“All the colors of fall are now in your favorite dessert — no baking required,” the company said.

Baked Apple Crisp will appear in freezer aisles at retailers like Kroger, Meijer and other grocery stores soon with more widespread availability through the fall season.

Like all limited-edition flavors, Baked Apple Crisp is seasonal and only available for a short time.

Other limited-edition flavors in the 2021 lineup have included Cinnamon French Toast, Malted Milk Ball, Blueberry Graham Delight and American Fireworks.

People can find retailers that carry the limited-run flavors at Hudsonville’s website.