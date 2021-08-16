Street Rod Nationals North coming to Kalamazoo in September

The National Street Rod Association recently announced that the Street Rod Nationals North is coming to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center & Fairground in Kalamazoo.

This automotive event will be held Sept. 10, 11 and 12.

This year will mark the 34th time the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) has chosen Kalamazoo as the host city for this event.

The NSRA said vehicles will be driven from all over the United States to make the event a unique gathering of vintage automobiles featuring nearly every make, model and style.

In addition to street rods, the event will include all vehicles from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and through 1991.

Spectators will be treated to the sights and sounds of some of the best constructed, most beautiful vintage automobiles ever to gather in one place, according to the NSRA.

Also included in the event will include manufacturer displays representing leading automotive specialty and aftermarket suppliers, as well as a “Women’s World” area with arts and crafts.

Additionally, a vintage car part swap meet will help enthusiasts find one-of-a-kind parts.