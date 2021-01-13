Hudsonville Ice Cream introduces 2021’s first limited-edition flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream 1 of 2

Hudsonville Ice Cream is now selling two new seasonal limited-edition flavors in celebration of upcoming festive days.

The first limited-edition flavor was created by the Holland-based ice cream maker to celebrate “Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day,” held the first Saturday in February each year and set for Feb. 6 this year. Cinnamon French Toast is a caramel cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon shortbread pieces and ribbons of waffle cone and icing. Another new flavor, Malted Milk Ball, is malt ice cream loaded with chocolate malt balls and ribbons of milk chocolate to honor Chocolate Lover’s Month in February.

“Our flavor development team has been hard at work dreaming up incredible new flavors for 2021, and Cinnamon French Toast and Malted Milk Ball are two of the most delicious flavors we’ve ever made,” said Rachel Messingschlager, marketing director for Hudsonville Ice Cream. “We have more new flavors to come later this year, but these two limited editions will light up your days during these dark winter months. Not only are these new flavors some of our best, but with some fun holidays on the calendar, we’ve given you every reason to give these a try.”

Cinnamon French Toast already is on shelves in freezer aisles in some major retailers, and Malted Milk Ball will begin to appear in grocery stores in the coming weeks. The two flavors are the first limited-edition flavors of the year and will only be available for a short time while supplies last.

People can visit Hudsonville’s website to find local stores where Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold.