Hotel District announces award winners

It’s the time of year that many organizations recognize the past year’s achievements and present awards. In keeping with that tradition, the Downtown Grand Rapids’ Hotel District announced its winners of the West Michigan Food & Beverage Industry Awards on January 2, 2023 at Amway Grand Plaza.
For the first time since 2020, the event, sponsored by Sysco and Alliance Beverage Distributing, honored the dedicated individuals who made an impact on West Michigan’s food and beverage community in 2022, from the best chefs and mixologists to celebrated farms and breweries.
The sold-out event brought 300 attendees together to uplift the community’s food and beverage trailblazers.
The winners are as follows:
Cocktail/Bar Program of the Year – Buffalo Traders Lounge
Wine Program of the Year – GRNoir
Brewery of the Year – Brewery Vivant
Distillery of the Year – Eastern Kille
Outstanding Service of the Year – Bowdie’s Chophouse Grand Rapids
Dive Bar of the Year – Anchor Bar
National Chain Award for Service – Nothing Bundt Cakes (28thStreet)
Ethnic Origin Restaurant of the Year – La Vencedora
Local Farm of the Year – Revolution Farms
Bartender/Mixologist of the Year – Justin Whitman, MDRD
General Manager of the Year – Chris Durso, Social Misfits
Chef of the Year – Phong Nguyen, Monsoon Vietnamese Cuisine
Restaurant of the Year – MDRD
Lifetime Achievement Award – Doug Small, Experience Grand Rapids
Community Impact Award – Jenna Arcidiacono, Amore Trattoria Italiana
