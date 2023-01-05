Hotel District announces award winners

It’s the time of year that many organizations recognize the past year’s achievements and present awards. In keeping with that tradition, the Downtown Grand Rapids’ Hotel District announced its winners of the West Michigan Food & Beverage Industry Awards on January 2, 2023 at Amway Grand Plaza.

For the first time since 2020, the event, sponsored by Sysco and Alliance Beverage Distributing, honored the dedicated individuals who made an impact on West Michigan’s food and beverage community in 2022, from the best chefs and mixologists to celebrated farms and breweries.

The sold-out event brought 300 attendees together to uplift the community’s food and beverage trailblazers.

The winners are as follows:

Cocktail/Bar Program of the Year – Buffalo Traders Lounge

Wine Program of the Year – GRNoir

Brewery of the Year – Brewery Vivant

Distillery of the Year – Eastern Kille

Outstanding Service of the Year – Bowdie’s Chophouse Grand Rapids

Dive Bar of the Year – Anchor Bar

National Chain Award for Service – Nothing Bundt Cakes (28thStreet)

Ethnic Origin Restaurant of the Year – La Vencedora

Local Farm of the Year – Revolution Farms

Bartender/Mixologist of the Year – Justin Whitman, MDRD

General Manager of the Year – Chris Durso, Social Misfits

Chef of the Year – Phong Nguyen, Monsoon Vietnamese Cuisine

Restaurant of the Year – MDRD

Lifetime Achievement Award – Doug Small, Experience Grand Rapids

Community Impact Award – Jenna Arcidiacono, Amore Trattoria Italiana