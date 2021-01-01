Holland Farmers Market to host outdoor Winter Market this weekend

Holland Farmers Market’s annual Winter Market begins Saturday at the Eighth Street Market Place.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday from January through April, the Winter Market will be held outdoors to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required.

“The outdoor Winter Market is an extension of the Holland Farmers Market’s mission to provide fresh, healthy and locally grown food to the community year-round, while at the same time supporting our regional economy and the livelihoods of our farmers and vendors,” said Kara de Alvare, Holland Farmers Market marketing coordinator. “We invite everyone to bundle up, mask up and join us the first and third Saturdays of the month all winter long.”

More than 10 Holland Farmers Market vendors will be participating in the outdoor Winter Market, including Crane Dance Farm, Flagel’s Sugar House, Good Life Naturals, Mud Lake Farm Mycophile’s Garden, Oh So Cheesy, Skinner Homestead Acres, The Great Bread Company, Thornburg and Co., and Visser Farms, in addition to two new vendors — Just Enjoy Bakery and Pups Barkery. Vendors are subject to change and not every vendor will be available every date.

The vendors will be selling produce including apples, beets, greens, mushrooms, onions, potatoes and more, along with cheese spreads, baked goods, granola, honey, jam, maple syrup, meat and dog treats.

Bridge Cards and Double Up Food Bucks will be accepted at the market, along with Market Bucks gift certificates.