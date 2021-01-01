Allegan-based brewery finds new facility

Tantrick Brewing Co. is investing $133,725 to redevelop a downtown Allegan building.

Lakeshore Advantage, the local economic development organization that assists employers with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked with the brewery to connect it with local resources to support its plan for the new location at 134 Water St.

“We started out as first-time business owners renting a space just outside of Allegan not knowing what to expect,” said Tanya Schafer, co-owner of Tantrick Brewing Co. “In three short years, we have grown with the support of our neighbors and are proud to invest in the community we have come to love with our new permanent home for Tantrick Brewing Co. It is very humbling and exciting to join the other small businesses working hard to revitalize Allegan’s downtown.”

Tantrick Brewing Co. is a microbrewery currently operating a small production facility and taproom in the city of Allegan. After outgrowing its current leased location at 633 114th Ave., the brewery plans to redevelop the 2,110-square-foot facility at 134 Water St. to expand production capacity and operations.

“Food and beverage processing is one of our region’s top manufacturing industries, and nearly 1 in 3 jobs in our region is in manufacturing,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “We congratulate Tantrick Brewing Co. on their growth and support their decision to grow in downtown Allegan, contributing to the heartbeat and personality of the city’s redevelopment.”

The city is offering local support for Tantrick Brewing Co. in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption. The building will be utilized by Tantrick Brewing solely for the production and processing of alcoholic beverages, which enabled its qualification for the tax abatement.

“The brewery is a destination that attracts visitors from all of southwest Michigan and beyond, providing an introduction to Allegan as an anchor of our social district and driving customers to other retailers, attractions and restaurants,” said Joel Dye, Allegan city manager. “Tantrick Brewing Co. is a vital component to the many good things happening in Allegan. It is going to be great to have them downtown on the riverfront.”

Independent of the 134 Water St. project, the microbrewery also is renovating the former Long Branch Saloon at 243 Hubbard St. and converting it into a taproom and restaurant.