Harmony Brewing marks 10 years

Harmony Brewing Company is celebrating a decade this week.

The owners of the Grand Rapids-based brewery, siblings Jackson VanDyke, Heather VanDyke-Titus and Barry VanDyke, are marking 10 years in business with yearlong celebrations that are kicking off this week.

The brewery on Tuesday, Feb. 8, will send up a toast at 5:30 p.m. — with bagpipes — and its traditional Harmony birthday cupcakes will be free to all customers. The brewery will host a DJ spinning vinyl starting at 7 p.m.

“We’re going to celebrate all year long, so stay on the lookout for birthday happenings big and small. Cheers to 10 years,” the family said.

Harmony Brewing has served award-winning, woodfired pizzas and beer at its original Eastown location at 1551 Lake Drive SE since 2012.

In 2015, the siblings opened Harmony Hall at 401 Stocking Ave. NW on the West Side and moved much of the brewery’s beer production there. Harmony Hall’s menu includes housemade sausages and burgers, along with many vegan options.

More information is at harmonybeer.com.