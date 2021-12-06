Founders to bring back cocktail-inspired brews

Founders will bring back two Más Agave Clásica cocktail-inspired beers next spring.

The Grand Rapids Brewery said Wednesday, Dec. 1, it will bring back the Más Agave Clásica Lime and Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit beer varieties in May 2022 on draft and in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles.

“We love cocktails so much that we’re reintroducing a couple of cocktail-inspired favorites to our barrel-aged lineup in 2022,” the brewery said. “Only one question remains: whose house are we partying at when we bring them back?”

The barrel-aged beer flavors pay tribute to the classic tart and tangy margarita. The base is an imperial gose brewed with agave nectar, lime and sea salt, then aged in tequila barrels. Más Agave Clásica Lime clocks in at 10% ABV.

The Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit is an imperial gose brewed with agave nectar and sea salt before being aged in tequila barrels. Once it’s pulled from the barrels, it gets a dose of grapefruit juice to ramp up the tanginess. Sweet, salty and “mouth-puckeringly delicious,” the beer contains 9.7% ABV.

More details about the Más Agave Clásica re-releases will be posted soon on Founders’ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.