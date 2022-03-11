Drinks with Pat: St. Patrick’s Day recipes

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up — which is great! It’s one of my favorite days, for obvious reasons.

Each holiday, whether it’s a recognized one or a day that seemingly is made up just to sell beverages, my email is inundated with cocktail recipes. And St. Patrick’s Day is a day to imbibe a little bit, but stay away from green beers.

Personally, I look toward beers such as Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp, beers that are Irish in origin. Maybe a Tullamore D.E.W., Jameson, Redbreast or Bushmills on the rocks.

But this year, I’ll look toward some of these offerings that hit my inbox.

Start with a simple classic, the Black Velvet:

Half a champagne flute of Guinness

Fill the rest with sparkling wine, pouring carefully to not mix the two

From Bushmills, the Gold Rush:

5 parts Bushmills Original

1 part fresh lemon juice

1 party honey syrup

4 sprigs mint

Lemon wheel for garnish

Directions: Combine ingredients in shaker with ice, shake 10 seconds, strain over ice, and garnish with sprigs of mint and lemon wheel.

Jameson recently released a ready-to-drink Ginger & Lime cocktail I’ve seen around town at grocery stores, but these were some recipes the brand is touting:

Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned

2 parts Jameson Black Barrel

75 parts simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

1 dash soda water

Pour ingredients on ice, stir until chilled and garnish with orange peel

A couple of really cool Irish brands found their way to my desk recently too, both from the Clonakilty Distillery: Clonakilty and Minke Irish Gin.

Minke Gin & Tonic:

Fill glass with large ice cubes, 1/3 gin and 2/3 tonic. Add to that two slices of lemon or lime and mint leaf.

Connor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand sent a whole document full of recipes. One that fits him:

Proper Boilermaker:

1 ounce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

10 ounces lager beer

Directions: Pour into shot glass and pint glass.

A fun dessert:

2 ounces Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

0.5 ounce coffee liqueur

2 ounces cola

3 ounces Irish stout

1 large scoop of ice cream

Directions: Build in glass, starting with ice cream and adding the remaining ingredients.