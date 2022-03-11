Drinks with Pat: St. Patrick’s Day recipes

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up — which is great! It’s one of my favorite days, for obvious reasons.
Each holiday, whether it’s a recognized one or a day that seemingly is made up just to sell beverages, my email is inundated with cocktail recipes. And St. Patrick’s Day is a day to imbibe a little bit, but stay away from green beers.
Personally, I look toward beers such as Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp, beers that are Irish in origin. Maybe a Tullamore D.E.W., Jameson, Redbreast or Bushmills on the rocks.
But this year, I’ll look toward some of these offerings that hit my inbox.
Start with a simple classic, the Black Velvet:
- Half a champagne flute of Guinness
- Fill the rest with sparkling wine, pouring carefully to not mix the two
From Bushmills, the Gold Rush:
- 5 parts Bushmills Original
- 1 part fresh lemon juice
- 1 party honey syrup
- 4 sprigs mint
- Lemon wheel for garnish
Directions: Combine ingredients in shaker with ice, shake 10 seconds, strain over ice, and garnish with sprigs of mint and lemon wheel.
Jameson recently released a ready-to-drink Ginger & Lime cocktail I’ve seen around town at grocery stores, but these were some recipes the brand is touting:
Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned
- 2 parts Jameson Black Barrel
- 75 parts simple syrup
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- 1 dash soda water
Pour ingredients on ice, stir until chilled and garnish with orange peel
A couple of really cool Irish brands found their way to my desk recently too, both from the Clonakilty Distillery: Clonakilty and Minke Irish Gin.
Minke Gin & Tonic:
Fill glass with large ice cubes, 1/3 gin and 2/3 tonic. Add to that two slices of lemon or lime and mint leaf.
Connor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand sent a whole document full of recipes. One that fits him:
Proper Boilermaker:
- 1 ounce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- 10 ounces lager beer
Directions: Pour into shot glass and pint glass.
A fun dessert:
- 2 ounces Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- 0.5 ounce coffee liqueur
- 2 ounces cola
- 3 ounces Irish stout
- 1 large scoop of ice cream
Directions: Build in glass, starting with ice cream and adding the remaining ingredients.
