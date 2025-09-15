Cheers to 175 Years

Grand Rapids is raising a glass — and this time, it’s with a beer brewed just for the occasion.

To celebrate the city’s 175th anniversary, the City of Grand Rapids has partnered with hometown favorite City Built Brewing Company to unveil a limited-edition lager crafted specifically for the milestone. Light, crisp and easy to sip, the commemorative brew made its official debut today at City Built’s Monroe North taproom.

“Being part of GR175 is a tremendous honor for City Built,” said Edwin Collazo, CEO of City Built Brewing. “We were thrilled to get the call from the City.”

This year’s anniversary festivities kicked off on April 2, marking 175 years since Grand Rapids officially became a city. Organized by a diverse planning committee representing civic, business and cultural sectors, the celebration includes a yearlong lineup of events, digital storytelling, and public art initiatives.

Highlights so far include a community birthday bash at Rosa Parks Circle, a citywide poster design competition (with the winner to be unveiled during ArtPrize on Sept. 19), and the launch of a traveling photo exhibit in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“As Beer City, it just made sense to reach out to our local brewers to help us celebrate our dodransbicentennial,” said Assistant City Manager Doug Matthews. “City Built was enthusiastic and eager to take on the challenge of creating a refreshing and unique brew to mark this historic occasion.”

Available now on draft and in cans at City Built Brewing (820 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite 155), the anniversary lager is also pouring across town at a variety of local establishments. You’ll find it at:

7 Monks Taproom, Art of the Table, Blue Dog Tavern, BrickYard Tavern, Celebration Cinema Studio Park, D. Schuler’s Fine Wine & Spirits, DeVos Performance Hall, Frederik Meijer Gardens, Gravity Taphouse Grille, HopCat (Downtown and East Beltline), Horrocks Market Kentwood, Kingma’s Market, Old Goat, One Twenty Three Tavern, Reservoir Lounge, Rishi’s International Beverage, Siciliano’s Specialty Beverage, SILVA, Smitty’s Specialty Beverage, SpeakEZ Lounge, Stella’s Lounge, The Copper Vine, The Crushed Grape, The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, The Sovengard, and Westside Social.

The anniversary brew is more than just what’s inside the can. Its packaging also celebrates Grand Rapids’ creative spirit. In collaboration with the Beer City Brewers Guild and Kendall College of Art and Design, the City sponsored a design competition for the can’s artwork. The winning entry — Flora, designed by KCAD student Abe Jannenga — features a serene, nature-inspired aesthetic that pays homage to the region’s ecological beauty. The GR175 branding adds a modern, celebratory touch.

“It was incredible to see our teams collaborate so seamlessly to bring this beer to life,” said Collazo. “As we’ve always said, ‘You built this city, we brew its beer’ — and now, we truly are.”