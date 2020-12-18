Brewery Vivant celebrates 10 years with release of first recipe

To celebrate Brewery Vivant’s 10th anniversary on Sunday, the brewery released a pub-only beer on draft and in cans on Thursday called J’aison.

The beer has never been made commercially but was the first recipe co-owner Jason Spaulding worked on while defining the styles of beer the brewery would become known for.

“Our vision for Vivant has always been to make beers that take inspiration from traditional European styles but with the addition of American ingenuity,” Spaulding said. “This petite saison is brewed with orange peel and Tellicherry black peppercorns — it’s quite drinkable at 5.4% ABV and has the sweet aroma of oranges with a bit of a kick from the peppercorns.”

Fans of Vivant’s Zaison will taste the resemblance to the strong saison that has been available throughout the years and developed a cult following.

Also back in limited release is another favorite from the past, Pothole Stout, made in partnership with Sparrows Coffee. Pothole Stout will be available on draft and in cans at the pub Tuesday, as well as in distribution throughout Michigan.

In keeping with Vivant’s commitment to being an active member of the community, a portion of all beer sales of J’aison will go toward supporting the community garden at its neighborhood public elementary school, Congress Elementary.

Vivant also invited its biggest local suppliers and distribution partners to join the brewery in this fundraising effort.

“We have always advocated for businesses to be actively involved in supporting their community, whether that is through donations or volunteering their time,” co-owner Kris Spaulding said. “Congress Elementary is one of our earliest partners, so celebrating our first decade by supporting their community garden, which we helped fund originally, was the perfect choice.”

Since opening, Brewery Vivant has donated over $325,000 in cash and in kind to local nonprofits, and staff members have volunteered over 2,000 hours of their time with these partners.

Although indoor dining is not allowed at this time, Vivant’s outdoor heated beer garden and patio are open for service in addition to takeout and delivery for both beer and food via the online ordering system.

The Spauldings will host a 10-year toast via Facebook Live at 7 a.m. Sunday and invite supporters to join them online or at the pub.