A coastal, casual culinary oasis

Just off the lakeshore in West Olive lies Sandy Point Beach House, an unassuming place that exudes coastal spirit. Protected by a sea of leafy hardwoods, you get the beach vibe and coastal spirit without the wind gusts. With seating for 300 guests, including its sprawling patio, the restaurant is as much a destination for flip-flop-clad beachgoers as it is for families celebrating a special occasion.

Located at 7175 Lake Shore Drive, it’s a stone’s throw from Windsnest Park, Olive Shores, Kirk Park, and Pigeon Lake Boat Ramp, making it a popular stop for beach traffic. But the setting isn’t the only thing drawing crowds.

The restaurant’s story begins decades ago. Originally the Sandy Point Drive-In, it later became Sandy Point Restaurant and, for a time, Pigeon Lake Lodge. After closing in 2007, it sat dormant until Peter and Susan Krupp purchased and reopened the space on Jan. 1, 2013. Their vision: a refined yet relaxed beach house with a menu rooted in scratch cooking and local sourcing.

“We make almost everything in-house—from dressings and sauces to desserts, simple syrups, bourbon cherries, and even our sour mix,” said Jeanne Plaggemars, general manager of the Beach House. “Hardly anything is brought in, even our au gratin potatoes.”

Plaggemars, who’s led the restaurant for a year and a half, also emphasizes the importance of local partnerships. Produce comes from Detroit’s Frog Holler Farm, mushrooms from Pebble Creek, and meats from Michigan Craft Beef. The whitefish—used in a signature whitefish dip and parmesan whitefish entrée—arrives via Fortune Fish. Even the microgreens are hand-delivered by a local grower.

In summer, the Beach House hums with activity. Live music sets the mood Thursday through Sunday, drawing full houses and beach-chic crowds. Memorial Day Weekend this year saw more than 800 diners over three days. The vibe is equal parts vacation and neighborhood hangout, with guests sipping cocktails from a repurposed shipping container bar and playing cornhole while waiting for their tables.

Culinary Roots Run Deep

Executive Chef Sunder Pels has been at the helm since November 2020, but his culinary journey started much earlier. His father was an executive chef in San Francisco, Philadelphia and Florida and also owned two restaurants in the Sunshine State.

“I found my passion for cooking at nine or ten,” Pels said. “I’ve worked in restaurants most of my life—washing dishes before school, cooking pizzas at my first job.”

Before joining Sandy Point, Pels worked at Spring Lake’s iconic Arboreal Inn and helped open The American Legion in Grand Haven. Today, he oversees everything from scratch-made jambalaya with pork belly to a crowd-favorite steak stir-fry, often blending Southern and coastal influences.

With a rotating seasonal menu, a reserve wine list, and a bourbon program worth noting, Sandy Point Beach House has found its sweet spot. Whether it’s a reggae band on a Sunday or a jazz trio at dusk, it’s clear the Krupps’ vision has been realized: a beach house in spirit, with serious food and a laid-back soul.