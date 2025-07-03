12 ways to celebrate Independence Day in West Michigan

Looking to make the most of your Fourth of July weekend? From booming fireworks displays to lakeside dance parties and cherry picking at a century-old orchard, West Michigan is bursting with celebrations for everyone. Here’s your guide to 12 standout events happening across Grand Rapids and beyond—arranged in order by date so you can plan accordingly.

Celebrate and Save in Downtown Holland

Where: Downtown Holland

When: Friday, July 4 | Sales all day

Cost: Free to attend; enjoy 20% off at select businesses

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Shoppers, families, casual visitors

Celebrate Independence Day with major savings! Nearly 30 shops and restaurants in Downtown Holland are offering 20% off one item to customers wearing red, white, or blue on Friday, July 4. Whether you’re grabbing a patriotic snack, updating your wardrobe, or just exploring the district’s award-winning downtown, you can support local businesses while saving big. The Downtown Holland Social District will also be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., allowing visitors 21+ to enjoy adult beverages while strolling the scenic streets. For full promotion details and participating businesses, visit downtownsocialdistrict.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun in Saugatuck

Where: Downtown Saugatuck + Coghlin Park

When: Friday, July 4 | Parade at 11 a.m., Family Fun Party at 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Families, kids, tourists, locals

Saugatuck kicks off its holiday festivities with a charming Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m., marching through the downtown streets. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. at Saugatuck High School. After the parade, head to Coghlin Park for a Family Fun Party featuring yard games, face painting, balloon twisting, a live DJ, and even a mini apple pie eating contest. It’s everything you love about summer rolled into one vibrant community celebration. More information and updates can be found at saugatuck.com or on the Saugatuck Events Facebook page.

West Shore Art Fair in Downtown Ludington

Where: Rotary Park, Downtown Ludington

When: Saturday & Sunday, July 5–6 | Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Art lovers, families, community members

The 57th annual West Shore Art Fair returns to Ludington’s Rotary Park, showcasing over 100 booths of juried fine art and crafts in media including clay, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, and wood. Presented by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, this open-air festival features live music, food vendors, a children’s art activity area, and the popular Children’s Art Buying Tent. It’s a perfect blend of culture and celebration to complement your Fourth of July weekend.

Fourth of July at Adelaide Pointe & Rove Muskegon

Where: Adelaide Pointe, 500 Adelaide Circle, Muskegon

When: Friday, July 4 | Car showcase at 6 p.m., DJ at 9 p.m., fireworks to follow

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: All ages, car enthusiasts, partygoers

Celebrate by the lake with an evening of high-energy entertainment at Adelaide Pointe. Festivities include an exotic car showcase, live DJ sets by Miami Hypez and DJ Jodi Dro, face painting, a cigar lounge, local food vendors, and a lakeside fireworks watch party. Want to show off your exotic ride? Reserve your spot by contacting Matthew Gongalski at mgongalski1@gmail.com.

MACC Community Fireworks in Downtown Holland

Where: Kollen Park, Downtown Holland

When: Friday, July 4 | Fireworks at dusk

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Families, couples, community members

Don’t miss the annual MACC Community Fireworks over scenic Lake Macatawa. Hosted at Kollen Park, the celebration includes a range of food trucks and wide-open green spaces ideal for a festive picnic before the night sky lights up. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and patriotic spirit for this beloved West Michigan tradition.

Grand Rapids Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Downtown Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, July 5 | Activities start at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Families, couples, anyone looking for the best fireworks show around

Downtown Grand Rapids will light up on Saturday, July 5 with a dazzling fireworks display presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. Taking place at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, this citywide celebration features food vendors, exhibits, and live entertainment coordinated by Riverbank Events and Media starting at 6 p.m., with the fireworks launching at 10:30 p.m. Lyon Square and other downtown vantage points also offer great views. For parking, road closure info, and safety guidelines, visit 4thofJulyGR.com.

Toast to Independence: Patio at Puck Fireworks Celebration

Where: The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at Amway Grand Plaza

When: Saturday, July 5, 7–11 p.m.

Cost: $85 (GA); $250 (Indoor Window Table, seats up to 8); $1,500 (Outdoor VIP, seats up to 8)

Tickets: HERE

Demographics: Families, couples, food lovers, nightlife fans

Celebrate America’s birthday in style at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck with unbeatable views of the Grand Rapids fireworks show. Their Patio at Puck Fireworks Celebration offers three ways to experience the evening: general admission ($85) grants access to a festive, family-friendly atmosphere with an All-American BBQ buffet and first-come, first-served patio seating. For those who prefer indoor comforts, a $250 reservation gets you an indoor window table, dessert platter, and a la carte dining. Want to go all out? The $1,500 Outdoor VIP package includes premium patio seating near the DJ booth, the BBQ buffet, four bottles of sparkling wine, swag bags, and elevated vibes. Add live music by DJ Todd Ernst and kid-friendly entertainment like face painting and balloon art, and you’ve got a full-on Independence Day experience.

Red, White, and Exclusive on the 23rd Floor

Where: JW Marriott Grand Rapids (23rd Floor)

When: Saturday, July 5, 6–10:30 p.m.

Cost: $160 (includes lounge access, chef-curated food, welcome drink)

Tickets: HERE

Demographics: Couples, upscale food & drink lovers, luxury event seekers

For a more refined way to celebrate, JW Marriott Grand Rapids invites you to its exclusive Red, White, and Exclusive event on the 23rd floor. With a limited capacity and panoramic views of the skyline and fireworks, this experience caters to those seeking luxury. For $160 per person, guests receive exclusive lounge access, chef-curated food stations, and a craft cocktail upon arrival. This is a premium option for those who want to elevate their Fourth of July beyond the crowd—literally and figuratively.

Fireworks on the Jdek

Where: Jdek at Margaux (Amway Grand Plaza)

When: Saturday, July 5, 5–11:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 (includes buffet, cash bar)

Tickets: HERE

Demographics: Young professionals, foodies, couples, friend groups

Get front-row seats to the fireworks and a riverside dining experience with Fireworks on the Jdek at Margaux. Priced at $80, this ticketed event includes access to the elevated American picnic buffet and a full-service cash bar. The Jdek’s riverside patio offers one of the most scenic fireworks vantage points in the city. Expect sleek ambiance, skyline views, and a festive-but-relaxed crowd soaking in one of the best evenings summer has to offer in downtown Grand Rapids.

Sips & Sparks Fireworks Pre-Party

Where: JW Marriott Grand Rapids, Campau Avenue Entrance & Lower Lobby

When: Saturday, July 5, 6–10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Demographics: Families, all ages, local residents and tourists

If you’re looking for a fun and free way to get in the holiday spirit before the fireworks kick off, head to the JW Marriott’s Sips & Sparks Fireworks Pre-Party. Open to all ages, this free gathering includes house-made gelato, a Starbucks Cold Brew station, pizza, cocktails for the adults, lawn games, and live music—all just steps away from the main fireworks show. It’s a perfect spot for families or anyone looking to unwind and enjoy the buzz of downtown before the big event.

Robinette’s Cherry Picking

Where: 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI

When: Friday, July 4 (buildings closed but cherry picking open); Saturday hours: 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (Apple Haus), 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (Gift Barn/Winery)

Cost: Free entry; pay per pound of cherries

Demographics: Families, nature lovers, foodies

Start your Fourth of July weekend with a sweet tradition at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, where cherry picking season is officially open! Though their buildings are closed on July 4, the orchards remain open for cherry picking—ideal for a peaceful outdoor outing with family or friends. On Saturday, enjoy the full Robinette’s experience, including bakery items, wine tasting, and a gift shop filled with local goods. Robinette’s is a West Michigan icon that’s been operating since 1911 and still delivers family fun, fresh produce, and country charm. More at robinettes.com.