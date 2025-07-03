City issues safety tips after fireworks spark fire in SW neighborhood

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of fireworks on the Fourth of July, but city officials are reminding residents that with the spectacle comes serious responsibility—especially after fireworks sparked a fire in a Grand Rapids neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 2, Grand Rapids Fire Department crews responded to a tree fire in the Griggs SW neighborhood that had spread dangerously close to a garage. Firefighters quickly contained the flames, preventing structural damage, though the garage’s vinyl siding was warped by the heat.

The fire was determined to have been caused by fireworks, which witnesses said had been going off in the area for more than 45 minutes prior to the incident.

“Fireworks can cause serious damage to both property and people if not used properly,” said Fire Marshal Bill Smith. “This fire is a reminder of the risks fireworks pose, especially in neighborhoods with dry vegetation and structures close by.”

Fireworks ordinance reminder

The City of Grand Rapids enforces strict regulations governing the use of fireworks to ensure public safety. Violations of the city’s ordinance can result in a civil fine of up to $1,000 per offense.

For the Independence Day holiday, fireworks are permitted between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 to July 5.

Fireworks safety tips

The GRFD encourages residents to follow these guidelines to help prevent fires and injuries:

Always read and follow the instructions on fireworks packaging.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of malfunction or fire.

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks. Sparklers can burn at extremely high temperatures.

Never point fireworks at people, animals or objects. Move away quickly once lit.

Use fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface, away from homes, dry leaves and flammable materials.

Never light fireworks while holding them in your hand.

If a firework fails to ignite, wait 20 minutes before soaking it in water.

Never ignite fireworks in glass or metal containers.

Keep unused fireworks away from those that are lit to prevent accidental ignition.

Before going to bed, clear your home and yard of any fireworks debris and check that smoke alarms are working.

“By following safety guidelines and respecting local regulations, we can reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safe celebration for everyone,” Smith said.