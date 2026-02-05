Three ways to simply crush Valentine’s Day in GR

Looking for a slightly elevated Valentine’s Day plan? This year, the holiday lands on a Saturday—so there’s no dodging date night, guys. IDC, the trendy upscale lounge tucked inside the Amway Grand, offers an intimate escape with a cozy, stylish vibe—and a balcony that’s perfect for taking in the city air, with cozy fire pits blazing, of course, to keep partygoers warm. No date? No problem. Round up your best friends and toast to Galentine’s Day over a brunch that’s equal parts indulgent and Instagram-ready. Or maybe you’re planning a romantic getaway with your soul mate—fresh sheets, rose petals, wine, and views of downtown GR’s skyline included.

For those leaning into friendship this Valentine’s weekend, AC Hotel Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting Brunch, Besties & Bubbles Galentine’s Day brunch that’s equal parts indulgent and lively. The AC Lounge fills with music from DJ Deee Child while guests dig into rotating brunch favorites, from shrimp and grits to red velvet chicken and waffles and breakfast charcuterie that’s almost too pretty to eat. Each brunch ticket includes a celebratory mimosa toast, with additional drinks available for purchase, making it the kind of afternoon that encourages laughter, lingering, and maybe a second round. It’s brunch with a side of fun, friendship, and a little bit of sparkle.

As night falls, Valentine’s Day takes on a more intimate vibe at IDC’s Scarlet’s Affair. The lounge’s sleek, upscale design and cozy seating set the stage for a night that works just as well for couples, friend groups, or solo adventurers. Guests can sip the featured Scarlet cocktail, a playful blend of tequila, fruit, and a bright pop of Code Red Mountain Dew—sweet, tart, and unexpected, just like the night itself. With its warm lighting and social-but-secluded atmosphere, IDC offers a chic alternative to the usual date-night circuit, where romance and revelry mingle effortlessly.

And for anyone who wants to make the weekend a true escape, the Amway Grand Plaza’s Valentine’s Day Overnight Package transforms a night downtown into a full-on romantic retreat. Luxury accommodations come dressed up with rose petals, wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, and parking included—because love is better when it’s hassle-free. Plush robes and slippers to take home extend the experience beyond checkout, so the indulgence doesn’t have to end when the weekend does.

From brunch tables to lounge cocktails to a downtown overnight, the Hotel District proves that Valentine’s Day in Grand Rapids can be indulgent, stylish, and a little unexpected—perfect for friends, lovers, or anyone ready to celebrate love in all its forms.