Ready, set, RendeZoo!

If there’s one fundraiser Grand Rapids should have on its summer social calendar, it’s RendeZoo at John Ball Zoo.

Returning this June, the after-hours event transforms the Zoo into a glowing, high-energy night of live entertainment, food and drinks, immersive experiences, and community celebration set against the backdrop of the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival.

While thousands have already visited the Lantern Festival this season, RendeZoo offers guests a completely different way to experience it — complete with cocktails, live entertainment, ambassador animal encounters, a silent auction, and one of the city’s most visually stunning summer settings.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy dueling pianos, steel drum performances, roaming entertainers, a bubble artist, immersive photo opportunities, and ambassador animal visits. Local restaurants and vendors will also be serving food and drinks featuring a wide range of flavors and culinary specialties.

“RendeZoo is an amazing opportunity to support John Ball Zoo and the important work being done to educate our community and care for more than 2,000 animals,” said Taylor Chrisman, development events manager at John Ball Zoo. “We encourage our community to join us for an exciting, musical evening against the beautiful backdrop of the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival to fundraise for the conservation of wildlife and wild places.”

Beyond the atmosphere and entertainment, the evening directly supports the Zoo’s conservation, education, and animal care programs. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring curated experiences and luxury items, including behind-the-scenes animal encounters and unique local adventures.

And because this is Grand Rapids in the summer, the fashion will absolutely be part of the event. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the water-inspired theme with summer cocktail attire featuring ocean blues, soft aquas, shimmering accents, and flowing styles inspired by the movement and beauty of water.

Tickets are currently $100 through June 1 before increasing to $125 through June 12. Silent auction bidding opens June 8 and closes June 12 at 9 p.m., and participants do not need to be present to win.