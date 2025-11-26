Small shop, big impact

Step inside The Bridge Fair Trade Gift Shop, and it’s immediately clear this isn’t another holiday pop-up or boutique full of mass-produced décor. This small, volunteer-run shop is a year-round celebration of craftsmanship, connection, and care.

Every corner of The Bridge holds something special. Handwoven baskets line the walls, bright scarves spill from wooden racks, and shelves display handmade jewelry, carved ornaments, and colorful ceramics. Knitted hats, aprons, toys, and greeting cards share space with teas and coffees from across the globe. It’s the kind of shop where you can lose track of time, discovering treasures made by artisans whose stories travel with the items they create.

This time of year, the store feels even more alive. Volunteers—who keep the shop running smoothly—move between displays, tidying up, wrapping purchases, and chatting with visitors about where something came from or how it was made. Their warmth adds to the glow of the season, and their pride in the store’s mission is contagious.

That mission is what sets The Bridge apart. Every item sold here supports fair trade principles—ensuring that artisans in developing countries are paid fair wages, work in safe conditions, and can sustain their traditional crafts. By shopping at The Bridge, customers are part of something larger: a global exchange built on respect and dignity.

“Such a cool place with such a great cause!” one shopper wrote after visiting. Another said, “Loved browsing and seeing all cultures exhibited. Bought cocoa from Kenya, Africa and a silver bracelet from Mexico! Some items are extremely expensive, and some aren’t. Some gift for everyone can be bought here.”

That mix of accessibility and authenticity keeps people coming back. Regulars stop in not just to buy, but to browse—to see what’s new, to enjoy the mix of textures, colors, and cultures. “Loved it!! First time visiting,” another review reads. “It’s such a special place with wonderful items for everyone. So nice to find some reasonable items as well as if you want to spend more. We love their alpaca items and bought one for a baby shower. Also, so many jewelry pieces that are beautiful! I like that the store is a fair-trade member also.”

The variety is remarkable, considering the shop’s modest footprint. Every surface seems to tell a story. A fuzzy stuffed llama sits near the register, its tag reading “Play fair, fair trade and artisan-made.” Nearby, a table holds hand-carved nativity sets and ornaments that sparkle softly under the lights. It’s the kind of shop that feels made for the holidays—overflowing with gifts that mean something, each one crafted by hand, priced fairly, and chosen with care.

The Bridge has been part of the community for more than 30 years. It’s an outreach of Western Theological Seminary, whose work centers on equipping people for ministry and service. The connection feels natural—both the seminary and the shop share a mission of compassion and justice. Fair trade fits perfectly into that vision, reminding shoppers that generosity can take many forms.

At Christmastime, that message resonates. Christians mark the holiday by remembering the three kings who brought gifts to baby Jesus—a story that inspires giving in its purest form. The Bridge offers a modern reflection of that tradition. Here, every purchase becomes an act of love that extends far beyond the person receiving the gift.

One customer put it simply: “Love shopping there. Everything is unique… helps support free market to developing countries and the staff which is made up of mostly volunteers are awesome.”

Indeed, the volunteers are the heart of the operation. They greet regulars, share stories about the artisans behind each item, and make sure every purchase feels personal. The store may be small, but its impact is wide. By connecting shoppers in Holland with makers across 35 developing countries, The Bridge reminds everyone who visits that what we buy—and how we buy—matters.

When the holidays come around, it’s easy to get caught up in wrapping paper and rush. But The Bridge offers something quieter and more meaningful: a chance to give with purpose. A handmade gift, fairly traded, carries both beauty and blessing.

This season, as the Lakeshore celebrates the joy of giving, The Bridge Fair Trade Gift Shop stands as a reminder that the best gifts don’t just brighten a tree—they help light the world.

The Bridge Fair Trade Gift Shop is located at 18 W. 8th St., Holland. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays. Learn more at thebridgefairtrade.com.