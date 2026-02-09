This Midwest ski resort just made the ‘sip list’

There seems to be a “10 Best” list for everything these days. If we tried to cover them all, well—that’s all we’d ever do.

But some lists hit especially close to home. International chocolatier Lindt recently released its rankings of the best Ski & Sip resorts for hot chocolate aficionados, rating each by quality, availability, and price. Among the big names, Caberfae Peaks came in at No. 4.

For anyone who has made the roughly 90-minute drive to Caberfae, that placement makes perfect sense. Of all the ski resorts I’ve visited around Michigan with my kids, it stands out for being family-friendly and budget-conscious. Families gather around tables sharing chili, soup, or other hot dishes they’ve brought from home. There are outlets, microwaves, and plenty of space—and zero side-eye.

The renovated Skyview Lodge, perched at the top of the bunny hill, has earned a near-mythical reputation among regulars as “crockpot heaven.” With dedicated storage cubbies, plenty of tables, and a cozy fireplace, it’s the perfect spot to plug in lunch, warm up between runs, and keep kids (and parents) happy without breaking the bank.

Here’s a fun fact for the uninitiated: hot cocoa and hot chocolate are not the same thing. Hot chocolate is made by melting real chocolate into milk or cream, producing a rich, thick, and decadent drink. Hot cocoa, by contrast, is a thinner, sweeter beverage made from cocoa powder, sugar, and milk.

Sure, you could haul along an electric kettle and some powdered mix. But honestly? Pay the four bucks, grab a cup at Caberfae, and say thank you. Somehow, that philosophy just makes the hot chocolate all the sweeter.

A resort with deep roots—and high peaks

Now in its 88th season, Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest destination ski resorts in the country—and the oldest in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. It’s also the third-oldest in the Midwest and boasts the highest elevation in the Lower Peninsula. From the top of the 1,561-foot North Peak, the view feels almost biblical, like all of creation spread out beneath your skis.

The resort’s origins trace back to the 1930s, when a group of ski-loving volunteers from Grand Rapids and Indiana helped bring the idea to life. Like many Great Depression-era projects, Caberfae was made possible in part by FDR’s New Deal, with the Civilian Conservation Corps providing manpower to build the lodge. The first ski run opened in 1937, operated as a nonprofit, with a rope tow powered by a Ford Model A engine.

After a wartime pause during WWII, Caberfae roared back in the postwar boom, earning a reputation as Michigan’s largest winter sports area and the Midwest Ski Capital. Skiers arrived by the trainload—up to 4,000 on busy days—zigzagging down the slopes during seasons that drew as many as 35,000 visitors.

There were lean years, a sale to a private company in 1967, and eventually a pivotal rebrand in 1983 that set Caberfae Peaks on its modern path.

Today, the resort features five chairlifts, dozens of runs—including a double black diamond from the highest lift-served peak in Lower Michigan—plus cross-country skiing, rentals, a pro shop, and a 39-room lodge with an outdoor heated pool. In summer, it transforms into a golf destination with some of the best views and prices around. All of this is just an easy 90-minute drive up U.S. 131 from Grand Rapids.

So yes, it’s nice to see Caberfae Peaks recognized by an international chocolatier for doing hot chocolate right. But for families who’ve been plugging in crockpots, warming hands around mugs, and making winter memories here for decades, it feels less like a surprise—and more like overdue recognition.

And if you’re there this weekend for Valentine’s or just fresh snow and family time, expect plenty of slopes, plenty of runs, and at least one kid quietly calculating exactly how long that chili needs to finish heating up.

Honestly, that might be the sweetest part of all.

Where to sip and dine at Caberfae

Not into the crockpot scene? Caberfae still has you covered with a handful of on-site dining spots, serving up a lot more than hot chocolate:

R Dub’s Pub (Upper Level, Blackmer Lodge) – Classic pub fare, sandwiches, burgers, and craft beers on tap. If you’re feeling bold, there’s even Arlo’s Ultimate Bloody Mary.

Beatie’s Bar & Grill (MacKenzie Lodge) – Open for breakfast and dinner daily, and lunch on weekends/holidays. Full bar, pub favorites, and word on the street about pretty great French fries.

Blackmer Lodge Cafeteria – The catch-all spot for hearty meals like chili, burgers, pizza, and yes—hot cocoa or hot chocolate. Easy, familiar, and kid-approved.

Arlo’s Deck – Bring a little fresh air to your break with outdoor heated dining and fire pits, plus sandwiches and drinks if you’re craving a view with your food.