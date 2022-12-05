Winter cocktails can be a lot of fun!

In the summer, it’s easy for a drink to be too heavy and become a drag in the high humidity heat of the Michigan sun. The winter, however, offers a chance to let it all happen to add some warmth to the frigid air.

The ingredients can be few, with a key piece adding a major differentiator.

Caramel Spiced Apple Cider

There is no real recipe for this, it’s really how an individual sees fit. Ingredients are as follows:

Apple Cider

Caramel Vodka (or, to really kick it up a notch, Duke & Dame Salted Carmel Whiskey)

Cinnamon Stick

Served: Hot or Cold.

Irish coffee

4 oz. Hot coffee (preferably brewed strong)

1.5 oz Irish Whiskey

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 oz heavy cream, whipped

Method: Put brown sugar in mug, pour in coffee, then whiskey. Stir. Float the heavy cream, preferably lightly whipped and still creamy. Optional: Shaved chocolate on top of cream.

Cranberry Ginger Mimosa

2 oz ginger beer

2 oz cranberry juice

Sparkling wine

Sugared Cranberries

Method: Combine liquids in champagne flute. Garnish with sugared cranberries.

A classic summer cocktail, the gin & tonic, can also easily be added into the holiday flair with some cranberry juice, or even just a few cranberries.

Recipes by: Pat Evans, Liquor.com