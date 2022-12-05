Winter cocktails can be a lot of fun!

In the summer, it’s easy for a drink to be too heavy and become a drag in the high humidity heat of the Michigan sun. The winter, however, offers a chance to let it all happen to add some warmth to the frigid air.
The ingredients can be few, with a key piece adding a major differentiator.
Caramel Spiced Apple Cider
There is no real recipe for this, it’s really how an individual sees fit. Ingredients are as follows:
Apple Cider
Caramel Vodka (or, to really kick it up a notch, Duke & Dame Salted Carmel Whiskey)
Cinnamon Stick
Served: Hot or Cold.
Irish coffee
4 oz. Hot coffee (preferably brewed strong)
1.5 oz Irish Whiskey
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 oz heavy cream, whipped
Method: Put brown sugar in mug, pour in coffee, then whiskey. Stir. Float the heavy cream, preferably lightly whipped and still creamy. Optional: Shaved chocolate on top of cream.
Cranberry Ginger Mimosa
2 oz ginger beer
2 oz cranberry juice
Sparkling wine
Sugared Cranberries
Method: Combine liquids in champagne flute. Garnish with sugared cranberries.
A classic summer cocktail, the gin & tonic, can also easily be added into the holiday flair with some cranberry juice, or even just a few cranberries.
Recipes by: Pat Evans, Liquor.com
