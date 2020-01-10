Symphony welcomes special guests

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be joined by two returning musical guests on stage for its first 2020 performance.

The symphony will perform with pianist Jeffrey Kahane and guest conductor Peter Oundjian in their Shostakovich and Mozart concert at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

Kahane, Oundjian and the Grand Rapids Symphony will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat Major, K. 482.

Oundjian will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony in music by Dmitri Shostakovich and Richard Strauss. They will perform Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11 in G minor, Op. 103, “The Year 1905” and Strauss’ Serenade for Winds, Op. 7.

The Shostakovich and Mozart show is the fifth concert of the 2019-20 Richard and Helen DeVos Classical series.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.