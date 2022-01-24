‘Hamilton’ fans can play lottery to win tickets

Broadway Grand Rapids will make it easier for patrons to get tickets to “Hamilton.”

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids will be awarding discounted tickets through a #HAM4HAM digital lottery to watch the performances of “Hamilton” from Feb. 8-20 at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be 40 tickets available for $10 each. The first lottery will be for tickets to performances Feb. 8-13. It will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Created by actor and director Lin Manual Miranda, “Hamilton” tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

The musical has won Tony​​, Grammy​​ and Olivier awards, along with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin at 10 a.m. each Friday and close at 12 p.m. the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Participants can enter by using the “Hamilton” app available for all iOS and Android devices.

Winner and loser notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No payment is necessary to enter. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry is accepted per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

The #HAM4HAM lottery is for patrons who are 18 and older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

More information is available here.