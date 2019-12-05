Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a festive night to kick off the holiday spirit with fellow Grand Rapidians — and much more.

Christmas Tree Lighting

(Friday)

The night will be hosted by Maranda from WOOD TV and Andy Rent from 100.5 The River and feature a variety of food, drinks, activities and entertainment: cultural booths, hot tea, warm spiced wine, hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies, peppermint stick ice cream, s’mores, “dazzling ice skating performances,” an ice hockey exhibition and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand too.

The tree-lighting night is on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. The city will light the tree at about 6:27 p.m. Photo via fb.com.

Faire Flea

(Saturday)

Shop for gifts “made with love” and shop local, “indie” and “conscious.”

The market is on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre Community Media Center.

Conestoga

(Friday)

“Born and bred in the state of Michigan, Conestoga is ready to bring their high-energy sound to the country music scene.”

The concert is on Dec. 6 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Woods.

1999 Tribute Show

(Saturday)

“Four classic albums — performed back to back”: “American Football”; Built To Spill’s “Keep It Like A Secret”; Fiona Apple’s “When The Pawn … “; and Rage Against The Machine’s “The Battle of Los Angeles.”

Doors to the show open at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at The Pyramid Scheme.

Chili Cook-off

(Sunday)

A $5 cover at the door includes tastings of “any or all chili.”

The cook-off is on Dec. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at The Iron Well.

