The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink is ready

It’s that time of the year to lace up your ice skates.

The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids has opened.

The ice rink will be open seven days a week until Feb. 23.

The city will also host winter activities and events at the site, including the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 6.

“The ice rink is one of our favorite offerings in the colder months,” said John Judnich, recreation supervisor, city of Grand Rapids.

“We had more than 40,000 visitors last season. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors return for more winter fun at Rosa Parks Circle.”

There is a $3 charge for adults and a $1 charge for skaters 17 and under. Skate rental is included in the admission.

Information on the rink’s hours and weather-related closures is online and at the rink’s Facebook page.