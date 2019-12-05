Popcorn shop opens downtown

A shop full of gourmet treats just popped up downtown.

Husband-and-wife co-owners Brian Mosby and Shavyea Mosby moved their shop for Mosby’s Popcorn last month from its former location in Kentwood, at 6155 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, to Grand Rapids, at 15 Ionia Ave. SW.

The space inside the Blodgett Building in the Arena District was formerly occupied by the whiskey tasting room Hemingway Lounge, which closed last fall.

The move was prompted by the need to increase proximity to and visibility within Grand Rapids, which houses its prime customer base and many of the events for which the business is a vendor, the Mosbys previously said.

The move will also allow Mosby’s to expand its line of “gourmet” popcorn flavors and develop a “creative menu” for after 8 p.m. with various food and popcorn pairings, Shavyea Mosby said.

Founded in 2015, Mosby’s sells more than 125 flavors of popcorn, such as caramel, cheesecake, pineapple and GR beer cheese, over half of which are on rotating display at a time.

The popcorn is also available online, at Bridge Street Market and events throughout the city.

Photo via fb.com