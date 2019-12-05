Shop the Holiday Artists Market

For one day, holiday shoppers can purchase handmade gifts from local artists at one location.

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts will produce its UICA Holiday Artists Market on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steelcase Town Hall in Grand Rapids, at 901 44th St. SE.

Vendors will showcase their handcrafted art and goods, such as jewelry, home goods, accessories, toys, holiday cards and more.

There will be over 60 vendors.

Food and beverage vendors will also be on site, including Lantern Coffee Bar & Lounge, Rise Authentic Baking Co., Malamiah Juice Bar and the Patty Matters Food Truck.

Admission and parking are free.

A list of vendors coming to the market is online.

