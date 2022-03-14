Movie theater opening in Kentwood

A new movie theater is coming to Woodland Mall.

Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres will welcome its first guests Thursday, April 14, at Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE in Kentwood.

The theater will have 14 Dolby ATMOS auditoriums featuring Dolby 7.1 digital sound and loudspeaker systems, Christie 4K digital projection, micro-perforated screens and reclining heated seats.

“Heated reclining seating has become a customer favorite and a signature amenity in all Phoenix Theatres,” said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres. “When we discovered several years ago the newest feature available was heated seats, we thought this would make the experience even more comfortable and perfect to warm everyone up on a chilly day or even in the middle of summer.”

The theater also will have 30 photographs spanning over eight decades of movies in Woodland’s promenade hall. Each auditorium will be named after a theater that represents West Michigan history.

Movies that will be shown on opening day include “Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Father Stu,” “Ambulance,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City” and “The Batman.”

“We are pleased to welcome Phoenix Theatres to Kentwood and celebrate its grand opening at Woodland Mall,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “The addition of Phoenix Theatres joins the premium commercial brands (that) call Kentwood home. It is a testament to the fact our city continues to be a desired destination for commercial, manufacturing and residential development. Kentwood is open for business.”

Phoenix Theatres will be located near other commercial businesses at Woodland Mall.

“This new theater, with unmatched amenities, represents an upgrade akin to the upgrade the mall tenancy underwent as we continue our pursuit of creating a regional destination experience,” said Vince Vizza, vice president of real estate leasing at PREIT, owner of Woodland Mall. “Phoenix Theatres joins other top-tier experiences from The Cheesecake Factory and Black Rock Bar & Grill and a tremendous existing retail lineup, which includes Sephora, Lush, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Von Maur, Urban Outfitters, Altar’d State and Apple. The property continues to attract new and exciting tenants and impressive traffic and sales in a discerning market.”