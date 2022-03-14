12th House GR throwing birthday bash

The owner of a handmade local gift shop and art gallery is celebrating her 45th birthday with an in-store party this weekend.

Sarah “SJ” Cash, owner of The 12th House GR, is throwing a birthday party at her store, at 8 Jefferson Ave. SE in downtown Grand Rapids, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

“The 12th House is named for the 12th house of the zodiac, which is Pisces. My birthday is March 16, and I am a Pisces. So, we are having a party,” Cash wrote on the event page.

The event will include giveaways, bubbles, discounts, snacks and more. Ten percent of all sales will go to the Grand Rapids Trans Foundation.

The 12th House GR — which opened last year — describes itself as an LGBTQ-owned “hippie, witchy, handmade” local art, gift shop and gallery designed to be a “fun, inclusive space.”

In addition to gifts and art, the shop offers tarot readings, henna tattoos, astrology readings and Reiki energy healing sessions by appointment.

More information is at the12thhousegr.com.