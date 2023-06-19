Local jazz to liven up Thursday nights

A Grand Rapids-based nonprofit organization has announced a free summer jazz series that will take place every Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We’re excited to bring the sounds of jazz to downtown Grand Rapids this summer,” said R. Emma Johnson, CEO, and Founder of Asher Legacy Group, which focuses on expanding educational opportunities and mentoring for students of color. “This series is a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy live music, while also supporting a great cause.”

The series takes place Thursday evenings from June 22 to August 31. The shows will feature a variety of local jazz artists, including DJ Word, Greenbrook, John Gist, Tymeless Klock, DreamStone, Nicole Rhodes/Queens JustJai, PAR-LLO Connection Band, Uneek Soul Feat and Aintee Kim, Bedrock, DJ Dre and a special musical guest. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the City of Grand Rapids office of Special Events, and the City of Grand Rapids Mobile GR and Parking are sponsoring the series.

The free weekly jazz concerts begin at 7 p.m. and take place at various locations and will include meal and beverage offerings from rotating vendors and food trucks.

The lineup:

June 22, Jazz Solstice, Performance by Greenbrook, Rosa Parks Circle

June 29, Groove Fusion Jazz, Performance by John Gist, Rosa Parks Circle

July 6, Smooth Jazz, Performance by Tymeless Klock, Rosa Parks Circle

July 13, Gospel Jazz, Performance by DreamStone, Rosa Parks Circle

July 20, Jazzercize, Performance by Nicole Rhodes & Queens JustJai, Calder Plaza

Aug. 3, Sunset Funky Jazz, Performance by PAR-LLO Connection Band, Blue Bridge

August 10, R&B Jazz, Performance by PUneek Soul Feat. Aintee Kim, Blue Bridge

August 17, HipHop Jazz, Performance by Bedrock, Rosa Parks Circle

August 24, Jazz & All That Pazazz, Special Guest TBA, Rosa Parks Circle

August 31, The Jazz Climax, with Kevin Brewster Quartet, Rosa Parks Circle

Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating to events that are not located in Rosa Parks Circle. To find out more, visit Asher Legacy Group.