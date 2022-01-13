Grand Rapids rapper dubbed ‘Artist to Watch’

A Grand Rapids native is predicted to be a part of the next wave of music stars in 2022.

Grand Rapids-born and Atlanta-based hip-hop artist SoFaygo, otherwise known as Andre Dontrel Burt Jr., was named to Most Necessary’s 2022 Artists to Watch list.

Most Necessary is Spotify’s playlist for the next generation of voices in hip-hop.

The 20-year-old rapper has released songs such as “Knock Knock,” “Let’s Lose Our Minds,” “Everyday” and “Up Off.”

The other 2022 Artists to Watch can be viewed here and include Nardo Wick, Remble, BIA, B-Lovee, DOECHII, EST Gee, BIG30, Mike Dimes and Kali.