Founders releasing next brew in the Mothership Series

Founders Brewing Company is giving the bourbon barrel-aged treatment to an ale from a past lineup to create a new limited-run drink.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said Wednesday, Jan. 12, it will release the next installment in its Mothership Series, Barrel-Aged Nemesis, in six-pack bottles exclusively in its taprooms starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Mothership Series includes ultra-limited, brew-team-favorite beers found only in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations, whether old standbys the brewery brought out of retirement or experimental new styles. Previous Mothership Series beers have included Blushing Claus, Harvest Ale, Hazy IPA, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

Barrel-Aged Nemesis is the 21st installment in the Mothership Series and gives the bourbon barrel-aged treatment to Nemesis, a Founders barleywine-style ale brewed with roasted malts and “a huge amount” of hops that previously was part of the brewery’s Bottle Shop Series.

“You’ve truly met your match with Barrel-Aged Nemesis,” Founders said.

More details about the beer will be on Founders’ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.