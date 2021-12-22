Cheez-It Bowl selects new mascot

The college bowl game that bears the name of the Battle Creek-based Cheez-It snack brand has named “Prince Cheddward” as its new mascot.

The new mascot will take the field Dec. 29 when Clemson University and Iowa State University face off during the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

“From his Cheez-It crowned, cheese-wheel head, to his royal Cheez-It sceptre, Prince Cheddward embodies the excitement Cheez-It brings to bowl game season with the perfect mix of Cheez-It brand elements in lovable mascot form,” the snack brand said.

Prince Cheddward is slated to deliver “unpredictable, entertaining moments” ahead of and throughout this year’s Cheez-It Bowl.

“We kicked off our 100th year with a Cheez-Itennial cake and knew we had to keep the party going until the very end,” said Erin Storm, senior director of marketing for Kellogg Company. “Over the past three years, the Cheez-It Bowl has seen unbeatable action, towering Cheez-It Box seats and end zones packed with animatronic cheese wheel fans, but this year calls for the royal treatment. Prince Cheddward takes team spirit to the next level, and we can’t wait for him to help bring fans into the fun of the cheesiest bowl game of the season.”

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 29 on ESPN to see Prince Cheddward’s royally cheesy stadium debut and help him cheer on the competing teams.

Cheez-It also is bringing back Cheez-It Wheel Fans for extra pep in the stadium.

