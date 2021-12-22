Pop-Tarts launches new doughnut-inspired flavors

Pop-Tarts added two new doughnut-inspired flavors to its on-the-go breakfast lineup.

The breakfast and snack food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said it is releasing at the end of this month new flavors, including Frosted Boston Creme and Frosted Apple Fritter.

“The only thing better than a box full of fresh doughnuts in the morning is the all-new Pop-Tarts doughnut-inspired lineup, perfect for breakfast on the go anytime the doughnut craving strikes,” the brand said.

Each flavor features a flaky crust, icing and an all-American classic doughnut-inspired filling.

Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts have a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts have an apple-flavored filling and are topped with white string icing to mimic the classic apple fritter style.

The Boston Creme and Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts will be available at the end of this month in an eight-count box for a suggested retail price of $2.99 at retailers nationwide.

These additional seasonal flavors also recently joined Pop-Tarts:

Limited-edition Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts, featuring hilarious printed holiday “fails” designs

The previously announced Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts — a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, reminiscent of an Eggo waffle, with a sweet, maple-flavored filling and white icing topped with a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow-string icing.

Both of the above flavors were selling out fast as of earlier this month and are available only while supplies last.