Cars and Coffee to host final event of the season

A popular vehicle exhibition will bring vintage, sports and exotic cars to the Downtown Market.

Cars and Coffee is hosting its third and final event of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW.

Vehicles on display will include sports cars, exotics, tuners, muscle cars and classics.

Show cars will be in the Downtown Market parking lot adjacent to Ionia Avenue and under the covered market shed, where spectators can stroll through displayed vehicles from around the region.

The event is free to spectators. Downtown Market will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, offering a wide variety of food and beverages to attendees and participants.

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids was named one of the Top 10 automotive events in Michigan by Best Things Michigan.

Those interested in showcasing their vehicles can register here. Registration is limited to only 125 vehicles.