Dam Breakers to take the field at LMCU Ballpark

The West Michigan Whitecaps’ alternate persona, the Dam Breakers, will make their return to the Grand Rapids sports scene for one night only.

The Dam Breakers will play the Dayton Dragons at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W. River Drive NE in Comstock Park.

The Dam Breakers persona was created and debuted last season to bring awareness to the Grand River restoration project.

Spearheaded by Grand Rapids Whitewater, the goal is to restore habitats, enhance recreational opportunities, remove dangerous dams, block invasive species and bring rapids back to a 2.5-mile stretch of the Grand River.

“The concept went so well last season, we had to bring it back for the fans and for the project,” said Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin. “The Grand River runs right next to our ballpark, so the Dam Breakers persona continues to be a great opportunity for us to bring awareness to this very special project.”

The Whitecaps will give a portion of the proceeds of all Grand Rapids Dam Breakers merchandise to the Whitewater project. Select Dam Breakers jerseys will be up for public auction, with proceeds going to Grand Rapids Whitewater.

The game is presented by Consumers Energy and will be followed by a post-game fireworks display courtesy of Family Fare.

“With the support and awareness from The Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, we continue our work to bring back the rapids and revitalize the Grand River for everyone,” said Whitewater Chief Program Officer Matt Chapman. “We’re honored that the Whitecaps organization and Consumers Energy feel so strongly about the project. They’ve placed a great emphasis on awareness, fun and education for their fans and customers.”

