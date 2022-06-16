Broadway Grand Rapids hires new marketing director

A former Hope College adjunct professor and WZZM broadcast journalist is the new marketing director of Broadway Grand Rapids.

Jennifer Pascua recently accepted the role at Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR), bringing with her years of experience working in West Michigan.

“My passion for Broadway started when I was 8 years old and was cast as Princess Ying Yowalak in a high school production of ‘The King and I,’” Pascua said. ”I had the only speaking part among my peers, and stepping on stage paved the way for my love of theater. Since then, any time I had an opportunity to attend any on- or off-Broadway show, I was ecstatic and grateful.

“I became fully aware that some were not as fortunate to have been exposed to the arts due to a variety of barriers. I am excited to work under the leadership of Meghan Distel and with the BGR team and in collaboration with the BGR board to find ways to introduce others to the experience and provide a welcoming environment to all people.”

Pascua earned her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University and spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist with WZZM in Grand Rapids. She also launched freelance media group Halo Halo Multimedia. In 2020, she started teaching at Hope College, where she was an adjunct professor in the communications department.

“Jennifer is an absolute gem in the Grand Rapids community, and we are beyond excited to have her knowledge, passion and positive energy join the Broadway GR family,” said Meghan Distel, president and CEO of BGR. “She brings a wealth of experience and skills that will help enhance our program and expand opportunities for our community to enjoy Broadway theater in Grand Rapids.”

Broadway Grand Rapids brings national Broadway touring productions to West Michigan in partnership with Broadway Across America, a production and presentation company that hosts live Broadway shows throughout North America.