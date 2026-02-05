Second Mosaic Film Festival announced

Last year, when Caleb Jesse and Daniel Ewer used a cracked iPhone to turn discarded apples into a story about food waste and hunger, they weren’t expecting it would lead to a trip to Los Angeles. Caleb, one half of the Grand Rapids duo behind the short film Apples, toured Paramount Pictures, met food justice and industry leaders, and got a firsthand look at the film world—part of the prize for winning the inaugural Nourishing Narratives: Cultivating Youth Stories for Change competition.

Now, Mosaic Film Experience, the Grand Rapids nonprofit behind the festival, is launching the second year of the national mobile film competition. The contest invites students ages 13 to 18 across the U.S. to create a short film—up to three minutes—using only a mobile device. Each submission must explore the theme Creating Better Food Futures, include a plate or bowl as a prop, and feature the phrase “Change Starts With Us,” either spoken, written, or displayed. No prior filmmaking experience is required.

A jury will select the top entries for a dedicated YouTube channel. Up to 10 winners will receive $1,000, a Newman’s Own prize package, and recognition at an exclusive event with film and food justice leaders. Mosaic hasn’t yet announced the prize details for this year.

Organizers emphasize that the mobile competition challenges traditional storytelling while helping students develop creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking—skills they can carry into school, work, and their communities.

In Grand Rapids, Mosaic also hosts annual student-focused events at Celebration North theaters every November, offering young storytellers the chance to learn from Hollywood and local professionals to explore careers in film, media, and storytelling.

The festival is open to youth nationwide, starting March 6, 2026. More information, including deadlines and entry instructions, is available on Mosaic Film Experience’s website:https://www.nourishing-narratives.com/.