Immerse yourself in ‘Harlem Nights’

Calling all cinephiles—or anyone who just likes to have a good time—mark your calendar for Thursday, Feb. 19. BAM Talent is presenting a shadowcast of Harlem Nights at Wealthy Theatre, featuring 11 local performers bringing this 1989 Eddie Murphy-directed classic to life in their own way.

The film stars Murphy alongside Richard Pryor, Della Reese, Redd Foxx, Jasmine Guy, Arsenio Hall, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Danny Aiello. Set in 1930s New York, it follows nightclub owner “Sugar” Ray (Pryor) and his quick-witted protégé Quick (Murphy) as they run the glamorous Club Sugar Ray while navigating rival gangsters and corrupt police. With sharp dialogue, stylish visuals, and a star-studded cast, Harlem Nights is a standout of Black cinema.

So, what exactly is a shadowcast? In short, it’s a live, interactive performance where actors appear in front of a movie screen, mimicking the action, lip-syncing dialogue, and occasionally adding their own playful touches. Most famously associated with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, shadowcasts transform a familiar film into a shared, immersive experience—though each production has its own flavor. In this case, BAM Talent’s cast brings the Harlem Nights world to life on stage, adding a local, performative spin to a beloved classic.

Presented by BAM (Black Art Matters) Talent, a Grand Rapids–based nonprofit founded in 2021 to celebrate and support Black and underrepresented artists, this event is an excellent February outing for anyone looking to support local creativity—or just enjoy a stylish, star-studded classic in a new way. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door, with discounted pricing for Community Media Center and Wealthy Theatre members.

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rated: R

Online Price

$11.80 – General Admission

$9.64 – CMC & Wealthy Theatre Member

Door Price

$15 – General Admission

$12 CMC & Wealthy Theatre Members