Things to do on Juneteenth & this weekend in GR  

Juneteenth—celebrated annually on June 19—takes center stage this weekend, along with other summer favorites, like GR Pride Fest 2025 and a toast to the solstice.

Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., the holiday serves as a moment to honor Black freedom, resilience, and cultural brilliance. This year, Grand Rapids is hosting a vibrant mix of celebrations, from family-friendly gallery exhibits to nightlife experiences. Here’s your guide to marking the occasion with meaning, joy, and community.

Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

Fifth Annual Juneteenth Jam

Celebrate Black art, entertainment, culture, and experience at the Fifth Annual Juneteenth Jam, featuring live performances by local artists and DJs, games for kids, art showcases, information tables, and a vibrant lineup of Black-owned food vendors and businesses.

Location: Calder Plaza, 320 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: Thursday, June 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Tickets: Free to the public

Audience: All ages, families, community members

“Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams” Juneteenth Celebration- ***SOLD OUT***

Hosted by the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA), this cornerstone event features music by DJ JD, island-style eats from IRIE Kitchen, and full GRAM exhibit access. Includes student readings from GRAAMA’s Juneteenth Essay Contest and a keynote by Executive Director George Bayard.

Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW

When: Thursday, June 19, 6–9 p.m.

Tickets: $40 suggested donation

Audience: Teens & adults, students, professionals

“Juneteenth Over the Years” Exhibit

Walk through Black history via a pop-up exhibition from MVillage and GRAAMA, featuring photos, artifacts, and memorabilia from past Juneteenth celebrations in GR.

Location: MVillage, 1865 Eastern Ave SE

When: On display through June 23, during open hours

Tickets: Free, no registration required

Audience: Families, students, local history lovers

Friday, June 20



Garden Mixer: Savor the Solstice at Margaux

Toast the summer solstice at Margaux’s French-inspired garden party with cocktails and garden-fresh appetizers on the JW Marriott’s Jdek.

Location: JW Marriott Grand Rapids – Margaux, 235 Louis St NW

When: Friday, June 20, 6:30–8 p.m. appetizers; party continues afterward

Tickets: $30, reserve online

Audience: Adults 21+

Explore Black-Owned Restaurants + GRAAMA Visit

Support Black-owned restaurants across Grand Rapids and visit GRAAMA to learn more about African American heritage in West Michigan.

Location: Various locations across Grand Rapids

When: Anytime

Tickets: Varies by restaurant; GRAAMA donation optional

Audience: All audiences, food lovers, cultural tourists

Saturday, June 21

On the Block Family Reunion at Garfield Park

Celebrate community with basketball, Double Dutch, board games, live music, art, crafts, and food—all in a family-friendly park setting.

Location: Garfield Park, 334 Burton St SE

When: Saturday, June 21 (all-day event, exact hours TBD)

Tickets: Free, no registration required

Audience: Families, youth, community members

R&B Night at Social Dance Studio

Dance to smooth R&B jams with DJs Dre and Michael Page Jr. No partner or experience required—just come to vibe and move.

Location: Social Dance Studio, 818 Butterworth St SW

When: Saturday, June 21 (evening event, time TBD)

Tickets: Admission varies – check studio website

Audience: Adults, date nights, dancers

Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Celebrate Pride all weekend long at Grand Rapids’ biggest LGBTQ+ event and fundraiser for the Pride Center. Featuring music, food, and community. Note: Pets not allowed (service animals only). Signs and banners discouraged.

Location: Downtown Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, June 21, Noon–10 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, Noon–8 p.m.

Tickets: Free (donations welcome)

Audience: All ages, LGBTQ+ community, allies, families

Sunday, June 22

Gary Clark Jr. Live with Lamont Landers at Meijer Gardens

Four-time Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr. brings his powerful blend of blues, rock, R&B, and soul to the Meijer Gardens amphitheater.

Location: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE

When: Sunday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Varies by membership; available via Meijer Gardens

Audience: Music lovers, adults, all-ages show