Outside adventures

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2020 (good riddance!), there still is time to fit in a vacation. While travel might be a little different — masks, social distancing and contactless check-ins now are the norm at hotels, resorts and B&Bs around the state — you still can create lasting memories with your family and friends and send the year out on a high note.

In this issue, we share suggestions for all types of winter travelers. Find out about family-friendly ski resorts, couples’ getaways, wine lovers’ weekends, UP adventures and how to enjoy a long weekend in Detroit — all with a focus on being outdoors. You’ll want to bundle up, of course, so we got the scoop from Merrell on the materials, technology and trends that will be keeping you warm this winter.

If traveling is not in your future, we also provide a fun weekend guide to winter that makes for a perfect staycation. And, we spoke with Jon Holmes, director of marketing and e-commerce for The Sporthaus Collection, about snowshoeing — turns out it’s pretty easy to master.

If you prefer to spend the winter indoors, don’t worry, there are plenty of fun ways to enjoy this month without having to bundle up. Find out how to give your living room a makeover by adding texture. Download Lady Ace Boogie’s newest album and get your groove on. Or, flip through photographer Brian Kelly’s new book of aerial photographs taken using a drone — purchasing the book also helps out Mary Free Bed.

With the holidays right around the corner, we scoped out the restaurants with the most holiday spirit. We also introduce you to new nano brewery Lost Art Brewhouse, which opened its doors for carryout this summer and is eager to share its beer list with you. Grab a couple of six-packs, then head over to E.A. Brady’s butcher shop for some fresh cuts of meat to turn into your holiday feast, followed by a visit to Mosby’s Popcorn for a container of assorted gourmet flavors to curl up with during a holiday movie binge-fest — or try this month’s Create recipe: pumpkin pie.

However you choose to spend this month, we hope you stay healthy and warm.

Happy Holidays.

Charlsie Dewey

Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine