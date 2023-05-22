Jim Crow Museum’s Pilgrim to present lecture

A new exhibit coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum aims to provide insight on racist items and images from the not-too-distant past. The GRPM has partnered with the Jim Crow Museum to host “Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery,” set to open Saturday, June 3 at the GRPM, 272 Pearl Street, NW.

To shed light on the themes and narratives presented in the exhibit, a talk featuring Dr. David Pilgrim, Founder and Director of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery at Ferris State University, will take place June 4 at 3 p.m. at the museum’s Meijer Theater.

For more than two decades, The Jim Crow Museum housed at Ferris State University has served as an anti-racism institution, utilizing racist objects to educate and spark dialogue on race relations. It boasts the largest publicly accessible collection of such objects in the United States.

Pilgrim’s talk at GRPS aims to provide insight into the historical context and significance of the items in “Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery,” which runs through September 3, 2023. Pilgrim will offer his expert perspective to provide a deeper understanding of the themes and narratives presented in the powerful exhibit.

Some of the artifacts and media pieces in the exhibit contain mature themes, images and language. Because of this, the exhibit is not recommended for children under 12, and all children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A pass for the free exhibit must be obtained online or at the Museum’s front desk.

Tickets can be reserved here. For additional information including hours of operation, admission fees and exhibit/event listings, please visit GRPM’s website.