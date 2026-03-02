City extends tax help with evening and Saturday hours

Grand Rapids residents who need help filing their city income tax returns can now take advantage of evening and weekend hours at the city’s Income Tax Office, giving taxpayers more flexibility before the April 30 deadline. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select Saturdays: March 14, March 28, April 11, April 18 and April 25. Beginning March 4 and continuing through April 29, it will also extend Wednesday hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome.

Taxpayers should bring a photo ID, the first and second pages of their federal return, and any W-2s, 1099s or other relevant schedules. All Grand Rapids residents must file a city income tax return, regardless of where they work, and nonresidents who work within the city must file a nonresident return.

“We know filing taxes can feel overwhelming, and our goal is to make the process as easy and accessible as possible,” said Jennifer Woodard, the city’s income tax administrator. “By offering evening and weekend hours, we’re giving residents and nonresidents more flexibility to get the help they need and ensure their returns are filed accurately and on time.”

Officials reminded taxpayers that some vendors, including TurboTax and H&R Block, do not e-file Grand Rapids returns. In those cases, a hard copy must be mailed or uploaded. Returns can also be prepared, uploaded or submitted online at michigan-grand-rapids.insourcetax.com.

The Income Tax Office is located on the third floor of City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW. Validated parking is available in the Government Center Parking Ramp off Monroe and Ottawa avenues.

The deadline to file 2025 city income tax returns is Thursday, April 30. More information is available at www.grcity.us/incometax, by emailing gr1040tax@grcity.us, or by calling 616-456-3415.