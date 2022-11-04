Calling BIPOC vendors

Minority-owned businesses are invited to join a pop-up holiday market scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-9 p.m.

This vendor pop-up market will take place at the new Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW, in Grand Rapids, giving community members a unique opportunity to shop BIPOC and minority-owned businesses this holiday season all under one roof.

“Our goal is to have 90 BIPOC vendors as well as 10 partners and over 500 people visiting the booths,” said John Hendershot, Business Development Director at Rende Progress Capital, the nation’s first racial equity loan fund for excluded entrepreneurs of color.

RPC has partnered with Spring GR, the NAACP and WMAAA to create the ultimate shopping experience for the community and there are still vendor spots available.

Local BIPOC and Minority Owned Businesses who want to secure a vendor spot can visit www.rendeprogresscapital.com

This event will be free and open to the public.