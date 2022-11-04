Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues

A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7.

Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail.

Remi is also a co-founder and advisor to the Muskegon Maritime Academy. He will be at the school from 9 a.m. – noon and will be heading to Scott Meats, 260 E. Broadway Ave in Muskegon Heights, in Muskegon Heights, 2-4 p.m. for a community “meet and greet.”

Adeleke appeared in the 2017 blockbuster movie Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 Underground (2019) and Invasion (2021) and will reportedly star in the a Fox reality show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” which will debut in January 2023.

Adeleke is also an author, known for “Transformed: A Navy SEAL’s Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds,” a compelling story of rising from troubled kid in the Bronx, New York to a member of the United States Navy SEALS.

Fudail first became acquainted with Adeleke in 2013 when he invited him to come speak at an after school program in Muskegon Heights. The pair hit it off and have been in contact since, Fudail said.