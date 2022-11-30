Annual Artist Market open in Lowell

The nearby community of Lowell, a city known for its vibrant arts scene, is a great place to purchase handmade items during the season of giving. Every year, in the weeks leading up to Christmas, the LowellArts Gallery space is transformed into an Artist Market, with unique, one-of-a-kind items available for sale at a range of price points through December 24.

Fine art and craft works by more than 40 Michigan artists can be found at the LowellArts Gallery. In addition to wall art, there’s also a variety of pottery, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, leather, metal, soaps and more.

LowellArts has a long tradition of promoting and supporting artists through exhibitions, performances and events for more than 50 years. Its flagship event, The Fallasburg Festival for the Arts, is a two-day outdoor event that has taken place every autumn since 1968.

This annual artist market is located in the historic district of downtown Lowell, at 223 W. Main Street. Sale dates and hours up through Dec. 24 are: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Shop by appointment is available on Mondays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., through Dec. 19. Sign up for an appointment on-line, or contact at lorain@lowellartsmi.org or 616-897-8545 during office hours (Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

LowellArts is supported by an award from the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

LowellArts Holiday Open House

A holiday open house will take place on Dec. 12, 5 – 8 p.m. Refreshments and live music by Roger MacNaughton will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

More places to shop in Lowell

The LowellArts Artist Market is one of the many stops on a unique holiday shopping experience throughout Lowell. More than 300 artists and crafters display and sell their wares at local businesses, churches, and homes. Find more information here.