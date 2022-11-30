Long Road gets into Christmas spirits

Long Road Distillers has launched its second annual Happy Holidays cocktail pop-up menu. Throughout the holiday season, visitors to Long Road can expect some traditional holiday flavors (and some not-so-traditional) mixed with the Grand Rapids distiller’s spirits.

“We had so much fun with this pop-up menu last year that we couldn’t wait to do it again”, said Owner Jon O’Connor,

This festive holiday menu features 15 “over-the-top” cocktails available at the West Grand Rapids and Grand Haven locations.

Patrons will be able to enjoy a gingerbread-infused Bourbon creation, a Crème de Menthe, Crème de Cacao and peppermint bark delicacy, another drink called a Polar Vortex and more aptly-named cocktails with a plethora of other flavor combinations that scream Christmas.

“This time of year, there’s nothing better than grabbing a well-made cocktail with family and friends,” said Long Road Director of Operations Jenney Grant, “We’ve done our best to decorate the space and curate a menu that will help you celebrate the season appropriately.”