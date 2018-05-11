New Restaurant Linear Offers River View

Enjoy dinner by the river in the North Monroe neighborhood. Linear opened Wednesday night at the new five-story Rivers Edge apartment complex, at 1001 Monroe Ave.

Executive chef Christopher Weimer serves up a modern-American menu based on seasonally available produce. For instance, the spring offerings include starters such as Spring Pea, Miso and Tofu soup, Roasted Carrot “Pot de Creme” served with house made Focaccia bread, and a vegan tamale.

There are also several fresh salads like the grilled avocado salad or charred Swiss chard and quinoa salad.

For entrees, Linear’s options range from vegetarian dishes to protein forward dishes such as our Beet Gnocchi, Steelhead Salmon, Farro Risotto, Wagyu Flank Steak and Stuffed Quail.

Weimer most recently served as executive chef at Brewery Vivant, and he has worked at several other restaurants around the city since receiving his culinary training.

Todd Hoort, Linear owner, said the menu will be small to start. “We’re intentionally starting with a small selection to get into a good groove with our team and figure out what works best for us and our guests. We’ll be constantly adapting the menu with what’s in season around us here in Michigan and what we can source from our friends around the city and state,” he said.

The restaurant’s riverside location means diners can enjoy river and park views. Passing drivers can also catch a glimpse of the restaurant’s bustling kitchen.

“The kitchen is located in the front of the restaurant facing the street,” explained Hoort. “Those passing by on Monroe will be able to take a peak in and see our kitchen team at work. Not many kitchens have so many windows as ours and visibility for patrons, which we think is kind of cool.”

The restaurant has a modern vibe. “We’ve got some hints of bright, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired patterns blended with natural wood tables and chairs, and dark, sleek floor and bar top surfaces,” Hoort said.

The restaurant also incorporates live plants throughout the space, some of which are edible. “We’ve got one small hydroponic lettuce system installed in the dining room and we hope to create more growing systems in the future,” Hoort said.

The restaurant is looking to be the spot for diners in between the upscale and ultra casual crowd. “We want people to appreciate the thought we’ve put in to designing the atmosphere, but also feel comfortable,” Hoort said.

The restaurant is currently open for dinner only, but hopes to expand to lunch soon. There will also eventually be patio seating. After this week, operating hours are as follows: Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

